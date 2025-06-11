Clarksville Police Investigate Two Burglaries at iStorage on Pea Ridge Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating two separate burglaries that occurred at iStorage, located at 2598 Pea Ridge Road. The first incident took place on June 1st, 2025, and the second incident occurred on June 9th, 2025, around 4:00am.

In both cases, video cameras captured the images of what appear to be the same individuals in the same vehicle, forcing their way into the facility and unlawfully entering storage units. The suspect vehicle is a gray Nissan Sentra, which does not have a license plate, but appears to have a handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize them based on their clothing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neal at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.