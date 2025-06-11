82.5 F
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Runaway Teen Trenton Upchurch

Trenton Upchurch
Trenton Upchurch

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Trenton Upchurch. He was last seen on June 8th, 2025, at approximately 10:00pm at his residence on Sage Meadow Lane in Clarksville.

Trenton is 6’0” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange hoodie, jeans, and black shoes, and he probably has a black Nike backpack.

Family members believe he may be in the Nashville or Antioch area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

