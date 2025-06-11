Nashville Sounds Offense Stalls in 5-2 Loss to Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds dropped their second straight game to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night as they fell 5-2 in game two of the series at Harbor Park. Bobby Dalbec provided half of the Nashville hits for the game with a three-hit day at the plate that included a pair of extra-base hits.

The Tides jumped out to a lead with a three-run bottom of the second off right-hander Tobias Myers. He had his second straight six-inning outing while allowing five earned on nine hits and had five strikeouts and two walks on the night.

The first of Dalbec’s three hits was a RBI triple to score Nashville’s first run of the game in the third. He singled to lead off the sixth and then hit a double in the eighth that helped Eddie Rosario move to third who would later score on a RBI ground out by Tyler Black for the second and final run of the night for the Sounds.

Drew Avans (1-for-4), Rosario (1-for-3, BB, R), and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (1-for-3, BB) contributed for the other half of Nashville’s six hits on the night. Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 33 straight games with a walk in the third and scored on Dalbec’s triple.

Bryan Hudson and Sam McWilliams each worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Nashville. Hudson worked around a hit while McWillams had a strikeout as each faced just three batters in their respective innings. The lone hit surrendered by Hudson was a single that was hosed trying to stretch it into a double by Black. It was one of two outfield assists on the night for the Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides will resume the series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05am CT. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.45 ERA) will get the start on the mound for the Sounds.