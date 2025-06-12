101st Airborne Division Soldiers Depart for U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday Parade

Fort Campbell, KY – Hundreds of Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have begun departing Fort Campbell, to represent the nation’s only air assault division in the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade, June 14th, 2025, in Washington D.C.

Nearly 500 leaders and Soldiers from across Fort Campbell will march in several portions of the Army-wide parade.

Some of our Soldiers will wear vintage Vietnam-era uniforms to represent the Army’s service in that conflict, and honor historic 101st Airborne Division battles such as “Hamburger Hill.” Our “Transformation in Contact” platoon will represent the Army of the future – as the 101st of today employs the most modern vehicles, weapons, drones and equipment.

The platoon will showcase Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), a Small Multipurpose Equipment Transporter (S-MET), Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) and small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). An additional formation will proudly represent the Screaming Eagles of 2025 – back home at Fort Campbell and currently deployed in more than 10 countries around the world. Finally, the 101st Airborne Division Band will march and provide live music.

“It is our honor to represent the 101st Airborne and Fort Campbell in this historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday,” said Col. Martin Meiners, 101st Airborne Division spokesperson. “Our history is America’s history—from the airborne drops in Normandy to today’s modern battlefields, Screaming Eagles have answered the call. We are proud to celebrate the legacy of our 101st Airborne Soldiers and Veterans who have defended freedom around the world since WWII.”

Fort Campbell Soldiers will also participate in events around the parade, such as an Army-wide fitness competition, sports activities, re-enlistment ceremony and other birthday celebrations.

The parade, which will begin at 6:30pm EST, will follow a route from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River to the National Mall.