APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens, John Bay Named to 2025 NCBWA All-American Teams

Lynchburg, VA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball seniors Cameron Nickens and redshirt senior John Bay were named to the 2025 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American Teams, the organization announced Wednesday.

Nickens, a Magnolia, Texas native, who was recently named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday, was named a second-team All-American by the NCBWA after a great season on the diamond.

Nickens was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Player of the Year and earned First Team All-ASUN honors following the regular season. In a short time with the Governors, Nickens tied the single-season hit record with 100 and put his name in the record book multiple times in a handful of offensive categories.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Nickens was fifth in the nation with a .422 batting average, fifth with 24 doubles, third with 100 hits – six behind the national leader – 12th with a .520 on-base percentage, 18th with 72 runs scored, 25th with 71 RBI, 10th with a .768 slugging percentage, and was the national leader with 182 total bases. Nickens also ranked second in the ASUN with 18 home runs.

Native of Shattuck, Oklahoma, Bay earned third team All-American honors by the NCBWA, his first All-American honor in his career. Bay earned First Team All-ASUN honors by unanimous decision amongst the league’s coaches following the regular season.

Bay led the ASUN with his 22 home runs, which ranked third in the nation. His 91 runs scored led the nation and ranked second across Division I with a .791 slugging percentage. Bay was also next to the national leaders with his five triples, ranking 16th in the NCAA.

He had 156 total bases, which ranked second in the NCAA, and had a 1.272 OPS, which also ranked second in the NCAA. He was in the top 10 in 12 offensive categories in the ASUN, which included his .507 on-base percentage, 76 hits, 64 RBI, 45 walks, and 19 hit-by-pitches. He was 11-for-15 in stolen base attempts and had 25 multi-hit and 16 multi-RBI performances this year.

