Clarksville Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Home Blessing for Local Mother of Two

Clarksville, TN – This summer, Taylor Moore will be moving into her new Habitat for Humanity home, a process that takes more than a year from start to finish, requiring lots of volunteers, donations of time and treasure, and a 100% commitment from the recipient.

Clarksville Habitat’s Family Services Coordinator Asante Zepeda said her job is to assist the selected families before they become homeowners. “At this point we have two homes under construction, and two more about to start. We just partnered with six new families, so we’re very busy.”

Moore and her two children have been involved in the program for about one year. “They told me the project would take about 18 months start to finish,” Moore said. “It has been a long process, lots of hard work and dedication. But I’m very excited to see it all now. I never thought I would be here.”

Clarksville Habitat’s Executive Director, Kate Gauf, said that Taylor was one of six who were selected out of 189 families who applied. The 1,000 s.f. house is the 115th built locally by Habitat for Humanity since 1992.

Clarksville Habitat’s Board President Michelle Hearns gave the blessing, which began, “Heavenly Father, with hearts full of gratitude, we dedicate this home to you – a place of safety, love, and new beginnings for Taylor and her girls.”

