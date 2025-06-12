Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 12th-16th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should prepare for a stretch of unsettled weather over the next several days, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday and continuing into early next week.

While temperatures will remain seasonably warm, the frequent rain and storm chances may affect outdoor plans, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Thursday, expect partly sunny skies with a warm high near 88 degrees. There is a slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00pm, with calm winds shifting to the south at around 5 mph.

Skies become mostly cloudy Thursday night with a continued slight chance (20%) of showers or thunderstorms, mainly between 8:00pm and 9:00pm. Lows will dip to around 71 degrees, with light south-southeast winds near 5 mph.

Rain chances ramp up significantly Friday, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 mph.

Friday Night will see scattered showers and storms that may linger into the night, especially before 1:00am, tapering off to a slight chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy with a low near 71 and continued light southerly winds. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday brings the highest rain chances of the forecast period, with an 80% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Expect a high near 85 under mostly cloudy skies, with south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and storms remain possible Saturday night with a 40% chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy skies and lows around 71 will persist, with south-southwest winds near 5 mph.

Sunday, another active weather day is expected, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be near 85 under mostly cloudy skies, with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Some showers and storms could continue into Sunday night, primarily before 1:00am, then taper off to a slight chance of showers. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71°F and a light west wind. The chance of rain is 30%.

To start the work week on Monday, scattered showers are expected through the morning, becoming likely again in the afternoon with possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees under partly sunny skies. Rain chances stand at 60%.

A 30% chance of showers remains during the evening hours on Monday night. It will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 71.

With daily chances of thunderstorms through Monday and warm, humid conditions expected to continue, residents are advised to monitor forecasts closely. Rainfall may be heavy at times, and localized flooding or delays in outdoor activities could occur. Keep an umbrella nearby and plan accordingly.