Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting on Abby Creek Drive

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers were in the area of Heritage Point Circle and Abby Creek Drive after receiving a call from a citizen who reported that someone in the area had a warrant on file.

While officers were on Abby Creek Drive, they heard a gunshot nearby and quickly located a vehicle with two males inside who had been involved in a dispute. The shooting occurred at approximately 11:00pm.

One of the individuals, seated in the front passenger seat, had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital in Nashville, and his status is unknown at this time.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The relationship between the two individuals is unknown, and this is an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available for release at this time.