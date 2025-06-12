Nashville Sounds Falls 8-7 to Norfolk Tides in Extras After Late-Inning Collapse

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Thursday afternoon game to the Norfolk Tides 8-7 in extra innings. The Sounds let a 5-2 lead slip away in the eighth inning and appeared to have the game won in extra innings before a successful challenge extended the bottom of the 10th inning to set up the walk-off.

For the first time this series, the Sounds scored the first run and played from in front. Anthony Seigler helped plate the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice accompanied by a Norfolk error that allowed Drew Avans to score.

Jimmy Herron would later draw a two-out bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 Nashville advantage after the first. Bobby Dalbec led off the third with his third home with Nashville. Seeing the Tides draw within a run, Seigler pushed the lead back to 5-2 and extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a two-run home run to make it 5-2 after the fifth inning.

Garrett Stallings got the start on the mound for Nashville and worked a season-high four innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs before turning the ball over to the rest of the bullpen. Elvin Rodriguez and Joel Payamps worked three scoreless innings. Rodriguez worked around three hits with three strikeouts for a clean sheet while Payamps struck out one of the three batters he faced in the seventh.

After running into a bit of trouble in the eighth, Bryan Hudson gave way to Craig Yoho. Inheriting a pair of runners, the Tides strung together back-to-back extra-base hits off Yoho to bring the game all square at 5-5.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 10th, Freddy Zamora singled to score the first Nashville run since the fifth and the third Tides’ error allowed the second run to come across for a 7-5 lead.

After stranding a pair of Norfolk baserunners in the ninth to send the game to extra-innings, Tyler Jay was relieved by Jesus Liranzo for the 10th. After picking up two quick outs, Liranzo appeared to have his second strikeout of the inning on a 3-2 count. Instead, a successful challenge by Norfolk’s Terrin Vavra instead extended the inning and sent Fernando Peguero to the plate as the go-ahead run. Three pitches later, Peguero had a walk-off three-run home run off Liranzo.

The Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides will resume their series on Friday night at Harbor Park. Brewers’ no. 12-rated prospect Logan Henderson (6-1, 1.89 ERA) will get the start as the Sounds look to pick up their first win of the series and end the current three-game slide. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.