Friday, June 13, 2025
101st Airborne Division Mourns Loss of Apache Pilot in Fort Campbell Training Accident

CW2 Dustin Wright

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has identified the Soldier who died as a result of wounds from an AH-64 Apache helicopter training accident at Fort Campbell on June 11th, 2025.

Fort Campbell Emergency Medical Services pronounced Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dustin K. Wright deceased on-site at 6:45pm on the night of the incident. Wright, age 40, was a pilot assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

One other pilot was also involved in the accident and sustained minor injuries. He was immediately evacuated to the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and was later released the night of the incident.

“The entire 101st Combat Aviation Brigade grieves the loss of CW2 Dustin Wright,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division “A former Infantryman, Dustin cherished every opportunity to be outside and support ground troops. He did so with strength and honor. We will forever cherish the memories of his service, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Wright joined the Army in 2010 and arrived to Fort Campbell in May of 2022. His awards and decorations include the Air Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Army Aviator Badge, the Army Parachutist Badge, and the Army Pathfinder Badge.

The accident is under investigation.

