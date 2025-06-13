Austin Peay State University’s 41st Candlelight Ball Sets New Fundraising Record with $266K for Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced today that its 41st Annual Candlelight Ball raised a record-breaking $266,642 for student scholarships and academic programs.

The elegant black-tie event brought together alumni, donors, and community members for a night of celebration and philanthropy at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

“We are grateful to all whose generosity made this year’s Candlelight Ball such a success,” Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari said. “I’d like to extend a special thanks to Wyatt Johnson Toyota for their support as our Governor Underwriter. Enrollment is growing at Austin Peay, so your investment in our university provides critical scholarship support to more students than ever before.”

A highlight of this year’s event was the Candlelight Ball raffle for a new Toyota RAV4, courtesy of Wyatt Johnson Toyota. The raffle generated over $13,000 for the Candlelight Ball Endowment, and Reese Durrett was announced as the winner of the vehicle.

“The Candlelight Ball continues to be one of our most important event fundraising initiatives, directly supporting the academic success of our students,” said APSU Vice President of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who had a hand in making the evening a tremendous success, especially those who contribute to this event year after year.”

Candlelight Ball Award Recipients

During the event, APSU honored Antonio Murgas and Jeff Truitt for their service and contributions to the university and community.

Murgas was presented with the 2025 Wendell H. Gilbert Award. Originally from Puerto Rico and a Clarksville resident since age 13, Murgas began his career with Domino’s at 18 and purchased his first two stores in Clarksville in 2008. Today, he is one of Tennessee’s most successful franchisees, managing eight thriving Domino’s locations.

Married to his wife, Dava, for 18 years and raising three sons, Murgas has been a steadfast supporter of APSU athletics and the broader university community since 2010. His philanthropic spirit and dedication to fostering local growth have made a significant impact on the university and the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Truitt (’99) received the 2025 Spirit of Austin Peay Award. A Clarksville resident for over two decades, Truitt first came to the area through the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years with the elite Air Force Special Operations Weather Teams (SOWT), supporting Army units at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental geography from APSU.

Currently, Truitt serves as executive vice president of operations for one of the largest SERVPRO teams in the United States. His community involvement includes service as a board member of Soldiers and Families Embraced (SAFE), chairman of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, and board member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council. His leadership extends to the Downtown Kiwanis Club, Leadership Clarksville, Leadership Middle Tennessee, and several other community-focused groups.

Candlelight Ball Committee

The success of the 41st Annual Candlelight Ball reflects the dedication and hard work of the 2024-2025 Candlelight Ball Committee. The committee was co-chaired by Kimberly Wiggins and Ginna Holleman, who led a team of committed volunteers including Lesleigh Averitt, Adrienne Beasley, Victor Felts, Andrea Goble, Gretchen Hancock, Andrea Herrera, Traci Koon, Amelia Magette, Lorneth Peters, Julie Runyon, Nicole Rye, and Lauren Woods. Their efforts in planning, organizing, and executing the event directly contributed to its record-breaking fundraising total.

“The committee worked diligently throughout the year to create an unforgettable evening that would maximize support for our students,” Wiggins said. “Their commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of this year’s event.”



Those interested in serving on the 2025-2026 Candlelight Ball Committee can reach out to Senior Director of University Events and Engagement Carrie Taylor at taylorcm@apsu.edu.

Sponsors and Underwriters

This year’s Candlelight Ball was made possible through the generous support of numerous underwriters. Wyatt Johnson Toyota served as the Governor Underwriter, continuing their tradition of service to APSU students. F&M Bank contributed as the Top Hat Underwriter.

Presenting Underwriters included Legends Bank, Planters Bank, Steadfast Mortgage, and Regions Bank. Their contributions played a vital role in the event’s success.

Table Underwriters included: Traditions First Bank; Ajax Turner; F&M Wealth Management; Kimberly Wiggins, Montgomery County Trustee; Julie Chadwick Runyon, Montgomery County Register of Deeds; Altra Federal Credit Union; Fortera Credit Union; Apex Title; APSU Alumni and Engagement; and Mark Kelly.

The Ball also featured Monocle Underwriters who supported specific university areas: Jodi’s Cabinet Sales (Military & Veterans Affairs), Regions Bank (College of Business), Barry and Maggie Kulback (Student Affairs), Clarksville Fencing and ACE Hardware (University College), Brad and Glema Withrow (Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy), and Wyatt Johnson Toyota (Office of the President).

Anonymous donors generously underwrote APSU Athletics, the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the College of STEM, and the Eriksson College of Education.

About the Candlelight Ball

The APSU Candlelight Ball, established in 1984 by the late retired Brig. Gen. Wendell H. Gilbert, has raised over $600,000 for student scholarships and academic initiatives since 2023. Gilbert served as APSU’s vice president for Development and University Relations for 17 years, creating a lasting legacy of support for Austin Peay State University students.

The 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball is scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd, 2026. Nominations for the 2026 Candlelight Ball Awards, which will be presented during the event, are due by May 31, 2025 and can be submitted here.

For more information about supporting APSU, please contact the Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.