Clarksville Boasts Third-Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee holds Third Lowest Average in Country

News Staff
Gas Prices Remain Steady and Low

AAANashville, TN – For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.70, that’s four cents less than a month ago and $0.33 cents less than this time last year. Tennessee now has the third-lowest state average, behind Mississippi ($2.63) and Oklahoma ($2.69).  

“Tennessee’s average gas price is holding steady again this week with unseasonably low gas prices,” said Stephanie Milani, public affairs director, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Demand for gasoline is helping to keep gas prices low to begin the summer driving season. It’s giving those who are traveling a nice savings in their road trip budget.”

National Gas Prices

The summer driving season is underway, and while gas prices normally peak this time of year, drivers are getting a reprieve. The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.12, down two cents from last week.

Pump prices are 36 cents cheaper than last June, thanks to this year’s consistently low crude oil prices. June gas prices haven’t been this low since 2021. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.74), Johnson City ($2.73) and Jackson ($2.72)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.61), Chattanooga (2.62) and Clarksville and ($2.63)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.70 $2.70 $2.70 $2.74 $3.03
Chattanooga $2.62 $2.64 $2.64 $2.725 $2.90
Knoxville $2.66 $2.66 $2.67 $2.69 $3.03
Memphis $2.72 $2.72 $2.74 $2.74 $3.06
Nashville $2.74 $2.76 $x2.75 $2.82 $3.05
Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
