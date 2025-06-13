Clarksville Boasts Third-Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Gas Prices Remain Steady and Low

Nashville, TN – For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.70, that’s four cents less than a month ago and $0.33 cents less than this time last year. Tennessee now has the third-lowest state average, behind Mississippi ($2.63) and Oklahoma ($2.69).

“Tennessee’s average gas price is holding steady again this week with unseasonably low gas prices,” said Stephanie Milani, public affairs director, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Demand for gasoline is helping to keep gas prices low to begin the summer driving season. It’s giving those who are traveling a nice savings in their road trip budget.”

National Gas Prices

The summer driving season is underway, and while gas prices normally peak this time of year, drivers are getting a reprieve. The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.12, down two cents from last week.

Pump prices are 36 cents cheaper than last June, thanks to this year’s consistently low crude oil prices. June gas prices haven’t been this low since 2021.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.74), Johnson City ($2.73) and Jackson ($2.72)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.61), Chattanooga (2.62) and Clarksville and ($2.63)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.70 $2.70 $2.70 $2.74 $3.03 Chattanooga $2.62 $2.64 $2.64 $2.725 $2.90 Knoxville $2.66 $2.66 $2.67 $2.69 $3.03 Memphis $2.72 $2.72 $2.74 $2.74 $3.06 Nashville $2.74 $2.76 $x2.75 $2.82 $3.05 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.