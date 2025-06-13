Clarksville Police Investigate Double Stabbing at Pinnacle Bowling Alley

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 13th, 2025, at approximately 10:52pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Pinnacle Bowling Alley.

According to initial reports, two individuals had been stabbed by a light-skinned Black male, who was chased out of the establishment by several patrons. The relationship between the suspect and the victims is currently unknown.

Moments later, at 10:57pm, a separate 911 call reported a vehicle crash near Rossview Road and Bellamy Lane, involving a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and overturned. It was quickly determined that the vehicle involved was the suspect, fleeing the scene of the earlier stabbing.

A second vehicle was also involved in the crash.

At this time, the status of the stabbing victims and the individuals involved in the crash is unknown, though initial indications suggest that the injuries are not life-threatening.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available for release at this time.