Clarksville Police Respond to Injury Wreck on I-24; Traffic Down to One Lane

Clarksville, TN – Evening commuters along Interstate 24 faced significant delays on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Mile Marker 8 on the eastbound side of the highway. The incident occurred at approximately 5:11pm, prompting an immediate response from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

According to officials, the collision involved two vehicles and resulted in injuries, though the extent of those injuries has not been confirmed. Emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and render aid to those involved. Due to the severity of the crash and the need for a thorough investigation, eastbound lanes of I-24 were reduced to a single lane, causing a rapid buildup of traffic during peak drive time.

Motorists reported long delays as traffic stretched for several miles, with drivers being urged to seek alternate routes or prepare for extended travel times. First responders worked to safely clear the scene while ensuring medical care was provided to any injured individuals.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and managing the crash site. Officials have not released details regarding the cause of the crash or the current condition of the individuals involved. All further inquiries are being directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol as the investigation remains active.

Local authorities remind drivers to remain cautious and alert on the roadways, especially during busy travel times, and to always move over for emergency vehicles and personnel working roadside.