Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Armed Burglary Suspect in EZ Mart Break-In

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is actively investigating a brazen early-morning burglary that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025, at the EZ Mart convenience store located at 549 Neptune Drive.

According to authorities, at approximately 3:14am, an unidentified suspect approached the store and used a firearm to shoot out the glass front door, gaining forced entry into the closed business. Once inside, the suspect quickly targeted and stole multiple THC and vape-related products before fleeing the scene on foot.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured images of the suspect during the crime. Detectives released a detailed description and are hoping members of the public can help identify the individual or recognize his distinctive clothing.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark green or black Carhartt zip-up hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and gray and orange gloves. Of particular note, the suspect was armed with a pink and black AR-style pistol — a rare and highly distinguishable firearm that may be familiar to someone in the community.

Clarksville Police urge anyone with information, video footage, or potential leads to come forward. Detective LaJoie is handling the investigation and can be reached directly at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or online at P3tips.com/591. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest.

The Clarksville Police Department stresses the importance of community assistance in solving this crime and bringing the suspect to justice.