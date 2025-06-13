Nashville Sounds Snap Losing Streak with 6-4 Victory Over Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds ended their three-game losing streak and got back into the win column on Friday night at the Norfolk Tides with a 6-4 win. Oliver Dunn was one of four different Nashville hitters to have a multi-hit game while Logan Henderson recorded his seventh straight win on the mound for the Sounds.

Dunn’s first hit of the night was a RBI single in the second to even the score at 1-1 after the Tides scored an early run off Henderson. Nashville took the lead with three runs in the fifth. After loading the bases, Jeferson Quero’s two-RBI double put the Sounds in front ahead of a sac fly for Eddie Rosario that made it 4-1.

Henderson allowed a season-high nine hits over his five-plus innings but limited the damage to just two runs (1 ER) with five strikeouts and lowered his season ERA to 1.87 to earn his Triple-A-leading seventh win of the season. Vinny Nittoli replaced Henderson with one out and a runner in scoring position after a leadoff error. Nittoli retired two straight batters, but the Tides were able to capitalize on the error and push their second run of the game across the plate.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. pushed the lead back to three runs with a RBI single in the seventh. Norfolk made it a one-run game with two runs (one earned) off Blake Holub in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of hits.

Jorge Alfaro added his second double of the night and scored an insurance run on the second Norfolk error of the game to make it 6-4 in the top of the ninth. Elvis Peguero allowed a hit and had a strikeout as part of a scoreless ninth inning en route to his third save of the season.

Josh Maciejewski will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night as the Sounds look to make it back-to-back wins at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.