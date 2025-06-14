Americans Deserve to Know Who Was Running the Country While Joe Biden Was Asleep at the Wheel

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Mixing up the names and roles of his Cabinet secretaries. Failing to recognize longtime friends and staffers. Relying on scripts for White House meetings.

In recent weeks, a steady stream of reports has confirmed what the American people already witnessed with their own eyes: While in office, Joe Biden was in serious decline and struggling to fulfill his basic duties as President of the United States of America.

All the while, a small group of close aides and family members, including First Lady Jill Biden and his son Hunter Biden, reportedly made decisions on behalf of the former president while shielding him from the public eye.

Even President Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries, who were tasked with enacting his agenda, struggled to reach him.

“For months, we didn’t have access to him,” one Cabinet secretary told reporters. “There was clearly a deliberate strategy by the White House to have him meet with as few people as necessary.”

The same Cabinet secretary noted that when they eventually saw Biden, they were shocked to see him “‘disoriented’ and ‘out of it,’ his mouth agape.” Another Cabinet secretary said that the President could only “give you four to six good hours a day.”

Everybody knows that you cannot work four hours a day and be out of Washington 40 percent of the time and be the leader of the free world. It’s impossible.

While members of the Biden administration are finally speaking out, for years my Republican colleagues and I warned that then-President Biden was unfit to serve in the most demanding and powerful position in the world. Yet, when we raised alarm, Democrats and their allies in the media would call us conspiracy theorists and dismissed video evidence of Biden’s decline as “cheapfakes.”

The latest reports not only confirm that Democrats and the media covered up the former president’s decline, but also point to a much bigger issue: Who was making decisions in the White House while President Biden was asleep at the wheel?

Over four years, the Biden administration enacted thousands of new regulations that cost the American people $1.8 trillion, including rules that were finalized just hours before President Biden left office.

They appointed 235 far-left judges to the federal bench, including many who are now undermining our Constitution’s separation of powers by blocking President Donald J. Trump’s lawful orders on everything from government spending to border security.

They also set the record for most pardons and commutations in presidential history, handing them out to President Biden’s family members, including his son Hunter, as well as 37 of the 40 violent criminals on federal death row.

It is especially difficult to determine which orders Biden explicitly approved because the majority of them were signed with an autopen, a device that replicates signatures, meaning Biden may not have even been aware of them. If so, a small group of Biden insiders who were not elected by the American people were making decisions in the former president’s name—a direct attack on our nation’s constitutional order.

Every single American deserves to know who was running this country while Biden was in office. That’s why, last week, President Trump ordered an investigation into the Biden White House’s use of his autopen. As the President notes in his order, if Biden’s advisers acted in his name while the former president was unaware, it “would have implications for the legality and validity of numerous executive actions undertaken in Biden’s name.”

In Congress, we are working hard to support the President’s investigation. In the coming weeks, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on the Biden coverup, during which Biden administration officials will have the opportunity to detail what they saw happen if they have the courage to step forward and share their stories.

Make no mistake: Republicans will not stop fighting for transparency until we get to the bottom of this issue—and ensure that it can never happen again.