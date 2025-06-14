Austin Peay State University Inks Two-Year Contract Extension with Softball Coach Kassie Stanfill Ink Two-Year Contract Extension

Clarksville, TN – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to one of the best seasons in program history and its best finish in the Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship, head coach Kassie Stanfill has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Friday.

“It is a great day to be a Gov, as we announce Kassie Stanfill will remain our head softball coach for years to come,” said Harrison. “Coach Stanfill was my first hire as Athletics Director, and I could not be prouder of the progress she has made in building a championship-caliber team both on and off the field which is a total embodiment of the ‘Total Gov Concept. What she and her staff was able to achieve on the field last season is a testament to the growth the program has achieved throughout her tenure and I look forward to it continuing with her at the helm.”

The all-time winningest head coach in Austin Peay State University softball history with 190 victories across seven seasons at the helm of Governors softball, Stanfill led APSU to 39 wins during the 2025 season which is tied for the most in the program’s 40-year history. The Govs also had a record 14 victories in ASUN play last season, while winning a pair of postseason matchups to post its best finish in the ASUN Championship.

“I would first like to thank Gerald Harrison and President Licari for their continued belief in me and the direction of Austin Peay State University softball,” said Stanfill. “It’s an incredible honor to lead this program, and I take great pride in saying I’ve been part of the Governor family for seven seasons. I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep building something special here — continuing to grow our program and elevate the name of Austin Peay State University Softball. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

In addition to its postseason success, the Governors’ 2025 season was highlighted by a 24-game winning streak that stretched from February 14th – March 22nd – the longest active winning streak in the NCAA at that time, the longest by any Austin Peay State University Athletics program, and one that bested the previous program record by 11 games. Amidst its 24-game winning streak, the Governors also earned the first ranked win in program history with a 5-3 victory against No. 22 Florida Atlantic, March 1st, at Cathi Maynard Park.

On the field, the Governors set single-season records in runs (342), hits (459), doubles (77), home runs (71), total bases (785), slugging percentage (.530), and on-base percentage (.386), while its .310 batting average is the second-best mark in program history.

A record nine Governors earned ASUN postseason honors with first baseman Kylie Campbell and center fielder Brie Howard being named First Team All-ASUN, pitcher Samantha Miener and designated player Sammie Shelander named Second Team All-ASUN, and shortstop Kayleigh Roper and catcher Sam Leski earning Third Team All-ASUN recognition. Macee Roberts also earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team All-South Region honors as a third baseman. Academically, Campbell, Roberts, and Ashley Martin earned ASUN All-Academic Team recognition, while Campbell, Roberts, Howard, Roper, and Leski also earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District recognition.

In her seven seasons, Stanfill has led the Governors to the conference tournament in all six – non-COVID affected – seasons, with her five postseason victories being the most by any head coach. She also is the only coach to have guided APSU to multiple 30-win campaigns, having accomplished such three times, including twice in the last four seasons.

Stanfill’s 572 (190-142) winning percentage is the best of any coach that has led the program for more than one season.

Stanfill has coached 22 student-athletes to all-conference selections and four to all-freshman or all-newcomer honors – 12 of which have come since Austin Peay joined the ASUN prior to the 2023 season.

Austin Peay State University has appeared in national Top 25 polls three times throughout Stanfill’s tenure, including twice in 2025. Eight student-athletes also have earned NFCA All-Region designations and one – current assistant coach Danielle Liermann – was named the program’s first All-American by Softball America following the 2019 season.



In the classroom, 20 student-athletes have been named to the CSC All-District Teams and two – Morgan Rackel (2019) and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (2022) have earned Academic All-America honors.

Another 64 student-athletes have been named NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes, with the 2024-25 honors list yet to be released.