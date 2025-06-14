80 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Clarksville Police arrest Suspect in Pinnacle Bowling Alley Stabbing, Faces Multiple Charges

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department have arrested 27-year-old Ralphale Armstrong and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

In addition to these charges, he is facing charges of Vehicular Assault, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Reckless Driving, Open Container, and Possession without a Prescription.

The incident began inside the Pinnacle Bowling Alley, where Armstrong was involved in an altercation. After fleeing the scene, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Two juvenile passengers were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. They were not involved in the initial altercation and sustained only minor injuries.

The juveniles were evaluated and released to their parents. The crash involved only one vehicle; a second vehicle at the scene was determined not to be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and is now pending prosecution. No other information will be released.

Ralphale Armstrong has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His booking photo was not available at the time of this press release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

