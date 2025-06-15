APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named Finalist for Prestigious Slugger Award

Fort Worth, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s Cameron Nickens was named by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation as one of four finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, Friday.

The Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award is open to any Division 1 College Baseball Player in the country. The 300 Division I programs in the U.S. are invited to nominate players on the basis of performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

This annual award will benefit the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation Scholarship program, a program that has provided the promise of over 900 college scholarships worth more than $2.2 million for 8th graders in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex over the past 30 years.

It is the first time in program history that a Governor has made the watch list, let alone been named a finalist for the award. Ivan Melendez (Texas), Dylan Crews (LSU), and Charlie Condon (Georgia) were the last three players to win the award from 2022-24.

Nickens, a native of Magnolia, Texas, had a year to remember after putting his name in the program record book due to his strong performance at the plate. The senior outfielder became just the 10th Governor of all time to hit three home runs in a game, the 11th time ever to be done in program history. He also tallied a program record 15 total bases in the game at North Alabama (April 11).

His .422 batting average this season ranks fifth in a single season at APSU and fifth in the nation at the close of the Governors’ 2025 season. He scored 72 runs and hit 24 doubles this year, ranking fourth in the program record book for a single season.

Nickens was just six hits off the nation’s leader, hitting 100 in a season, tying the program record set by Nate Manning in 1996. He finished the season with 18 home runs, 71 RBI, a .768 slugging percentage, and a .520 on-base percentage, the second highest of any Governor in a single season.

The winner of the BBNCSA will be announced later this month and honored at the annual gala in the fall. For more information on the award, visit the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation website at www.braganslugger.com.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Austin Peay State University baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X and be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all other news for all postseason award announcements.