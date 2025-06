Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Immaculate Conception Church recently held its annual Stations of the Cross. The bilingual presentation is a reenactment of Jesus’ journey to Calvary, which culminates with his crucifixion.

The Church’s Hispanic Ministry presents a reenactment each year, accompanied by music and prayer. Actors tell the story on the grounds of the downtown church.

Hundreds come out each year on Good Friday to watch this moving reenactment.

Photo Gallery