Marsha Blackburn Report: Democrats Oppose the Rule of Law

Washington, D.C. – The American people gave President Donald J. Trump a mandate to carry out the largest deportation effort in history, and he is Making America Safe Again by empowering ICE to arrest criminal illegal aliens in record numbers.

During recent operations in Los Angeles, ICE apprehended convicted murderers, rapists, child abusers, burglars, drug dealers, human traffickers, and other dangerous criminals.

Astoundingly, Democrats are opposing this effort and want criminals to roam free in our communities. Far-left, so-called “leaders” do not care that L.A. is safer without violent criminals. They are completely out of touch with reality, and they are doing everything they can to obstruct President Trump’s efforts to deport illegal aliens.

That is why I worked with the White House to introduce the REMOVE Act, which would empower the Trump administration to deport illegal aliens faster than ever before. While Democrats side with criminals, President Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to restore law and order. Read more here, and watch my video about this here.

Weekly Rundown

American taxpayers have been forced to foot the bill for exorbitant salaries and elaborate work places at NPR and PBS all while these biased public media outlets regularly speak against our nation’s sovereignty and values. For far too long, they have given preference to left-wing, woke ideology and have refused to provide their audiences with both a point and a counterpoint. This week, I introduced the Free Americans from Ideological Reporting (FAIR) Act to stop taxpayer dollars from being sent to NPR and PBS. I have long pushed to ensure taxpayers are not subsidizing left-wing ideology, and my new bill would make President Trump’s executive order permanent to put an end to taxpayer-funded welfare of public media once and for all. Read more here.

It was a pleasure to meet with Memphis Mayor Paul Young to discuss ways we can continue working together to expand economic opportunity in Memphis and fight violent crime in the city. FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi are working closely with me to Make Memphis Safe Again, and Mayor Young will be a critical part of our federal efforts to address the unacceptable violence in this city that we all love. Read more here.

From the women who disguised themselves to fight in the American Revolution to the Hello Girls of World War I, women have always answered the call to defend our nation. To honor their service, I introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate June 12th, 2025, as “Women Veterans Appreciation Day” to honor the women who have served in the Armed Forces both on and off the battlefield throughout American History. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act to make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials following the reckless actions of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office to publicly release the names of federal law enforcement officers and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ threat to identify ICE agents who wear masks during raids to protect themselves and their families from death threats. Read more here.

In recent weeks, a steady stream of reports has confirmed what the American people already witnessed with their own eyes: While in office, Joe Biden was in serious decline and struggling to fulfill his basic duties as President of the United States of America. That’s why, last week, President Trump ordered an investigation into the Biden White House’s use of his autopen. Read more in my weekly column here.

I also joined Senator Moran’s resolution recognizing the 250th birthday of the United States Army. As a nation, we honor the valor and commitment displayed by United States soldiers throughout the Army’s storied history.