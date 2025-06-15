Millan Foundation Unveils New Global and Local Initiatives at Annual Dinner

Clarksville, TN – The Millan Foundation recently hosted its annual Banquet, bringing nearly five hundred supporters to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for an evening of food, fellowship, inspiration, and updates on the non-profit’s progress over the past year.

Emcee, Jeff Truitt said, “When we chose to expand our reach to help others, many individuals who expressed interest in supporting this effort joined us, believing in our mission to strengthen the impact of organizations who are already out there doing great things. One year later, here we are with a formal mission, a vision, and even a hashtag.

“The milestones we reached will be highlighted tonight, … through your involvement, you have made this first year both extraordinary and deeply humbling. As we celebrate our first year, our goal is that you will leave here tonight with a clear understanding of our mission, what we’ve accomplished so far, what lies ahead, and how you can help us continue to make a meaningful impact. … Everything the Foundation does is rooted in an unwavering faith in God, and a sheer commitment to others. Tonight, we invite you to join the team and walk alongside us to empower change-makers just like you, by helping to bring bold visions to life and meaningful, lasting, real change.”

Jack Turner and former Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett joined Truitt on stage for a discussion on the Foundation’s efforts and accomplishments. New initiatives were announced as well. The Foundation will strive to bring fresh drinking water to villages abroad, and to bring more resources for local charities that operate in our own community.

Photo Gallery