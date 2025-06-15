Nashville Sounds Close Norfolk Tides Series with Dominant 5-0 Win

Norfolk, VA – Nashville ended their series with a 5-0 win on Father’s Day to wrap up their series against Norfolk. Bobby Dalbec homered twice as part of a three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate.

The first of Dalbec’s two home runs was a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Sounds an early lead. The inning was kept alive by Anthony Seigler drawing a two-out walk to send Dalbec to the plate and extend Seigler’s on-base streak to 35 games.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the top of the fourth with a double and would later score on a RBI single by Freddy Zamora who also finished the day with three hits. Zamora and Raynel Delgado executed a double steal that allowed Zamora to steal home for the second time this season and give the Sounds a 4-0 advantage. Dalbec’s second home run was a towering solo shot in the top of the seventh.

Bruce Zimmermann started the shutout with four-plus innings and worked around five hits and a walk with a pair strikeouts. Brewers’ no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho was the first man out of the bullpen and allowed two hits with a walk over 0.2 IP but did earn his third win of the season.

Bryan Hudson also worked 0.2 IP and earned his fifth hold. Tyler Jay, Elvis Peguero, and Joel Payamps each worked an inning and Peguero was the only of the three to surrender a hit as the Sounds finished the game by retiring nine of the final 10 batters faced.

Nashville will return home for the start of a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs at First Horizon Park beginning on Tuesday, June 17th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.