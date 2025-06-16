Austin Peay State University Graduate Students Study Innovative Teaching Practices in South Korea

Clarksville, TN – A group of doctoral students from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education recently returned from a groundbreaking study abroad experience in South Korea, where they observed innovative teaching methods and discovered striking similarities between Korean and American higher education.
The trip also marks Austin Peay State University’s first study abroad experience specifically designed for doctoral students.
Academic immersion at the University of Seoul
The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) students, accompanied by an undergraduate psychology student, visited the University of Seoul in the vibrant Dongdaemun District in May, where they participated in English language instruction courses and experienced firsthand how cultural perspectives shape educational practices.
“My favorite part of the trip was visiting the University of Seoul and meeting with students,” said Ashley Kautz, an Ed.D. candidate and the director of Student Life and Engagement at APSU. “The ability to firsthand experience the similarities among our universities demonstrated the globalization that exists in higher education. Our work can be molded and informed not only by research in the United States, but also from other countries.”
During their visit, the Austin Peay State University students observed classes led by Professor Joo-Kyeong Lee, who focused on English intonation and pronunciation challenges. The APSU students served as native English speakers, providing feedback to Korean students and participating in group activities that utilized specialized software for speech analysis.
The next day, students attended a conversational English class taught by Professor Keith Woogerd, where they observed personality adjective instruction and an interactive “Guess Who” activity. In the afternoon, they attended a graduate-level research class taught by Dr. Jayeon Lim that focused on lesson plan development.
In addition to attending classes at the University of Seoul, the APSU group visited private academies, hospitals, and K-12 schools. Since many of the Ed.D. students are seeking to advance their careers in higher education or K-12 spaces, the study abroad experience offered a global perspective that will impact their work.
“This study abroad trip experience, combined with the Ed.D. program, supports my current role and future professional goals by further developing my global perspective on education and student development,” said Ed.D. candidate Claudia Alonzo, who also works as APSU’s director for Community Care and Standards. “Observing South Korea’s high-achieving education system offered insight into how culture influences student behavior, instructional practice, and institutional expectations.”
APSU has an MOU with the University of Seoul, which allows students of all majors to study abroad there for a semester. During the study abroad experience, the group met up with other APSU students currently studying in South Korea.
Beyond the classroom
The timing of their visit coincided with the University of Seoul’s Spring Festival, a multi-day celebration featuring musical performances, food vendors, and student organization booths that highlighted remarkable parallels between Korean and American campus cultures.
“A similarity I found was in the student value on peer interaction and involvement,” Kautz said. “Through conversations with faculty, staff and students, we learned how much students value and seek out ways to be involved. Whether through attending events, concerts, or joining a student organization, students in Korea, just as in the U.S., seek ways to be involved and belong at their university.”
The APSU students embraced experiences throughout their two-week trip, including attending a Korea Baseball Organization game – where they witnessed the passionate fan culture surrounding the LG Twins. The group also visited historical and cultural sites, including the National Museum of Korea, Seoul Tower and Gyeongbokgung Palace, as well as the DMZ that separates North and South Korea.
The students also encountered meaningful cultural symbols throughout their visit, particularly traditional lanterns that represent hope and compassion — a reflection of Korea’s aspirations for peace and unification.
Program Impact
The trip was organized by Assistant Professor Dr. Andrea Lee, the doctoral program coordinator in the Eriksson College of Education. Lee lived and worked in South Korea for many years, which gives her a unique perspective. The Ed.D. students came back home with a wider worldview — one they said can only be obtained through experiences like study abroad.
This inaugural international experience for the Eriksson College of Education’s Ed.D. students reflects the program’s commitment to developing globally-minded educational leaders. Learn more about the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program here or contact Lee at leea@apsu.edu.
About the APSU Eriksson College of Education
The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally-known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.