Clarksville City Offices to Close June 19th in Observance of Juneteenth

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the day in 1865 that General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read Order No. 3, which affirmed the end of slavery in the states of the former Confederacy. This momentous occasion has been celebrated as Juneteenth for over 150 years.

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and a reminder that change is possible.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department recreation centers and golf courses, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed on Thursday, June 19th. Pools will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Friday, June 20th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Thursday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.6457400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison St., and in-store Kiosks are available at the Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Thursday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website.

Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Friday, June 20th for regularly scheduled hours.