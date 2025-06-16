Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 16th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 16th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Holli is a sweet female Beagle. She is fully vetted, and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Please do your research if you are unfamiliar with this breed. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Zeus is a handsome 80 pound, 5 year old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered and prefers women. He tolerates cats, and prefers female dogs. He is the epitome of a velcro dog, you will never be alone. PLEASE do your breed research before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Cobain is a male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. Cobain is very vocal when he wants attention and is a joy to be around. He enjoys seeing his dog buddies out in the play yard and is fine meeting new people. Cobain has been sitting at the shelter for a couple of months through no fault of his own and not to be dramatic but the sad reality is that his time is running out. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

McQueen is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained, neutered and will be chipped upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Tabby is a female Domestic shorthair hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. Very sweet girl, loves all the attention and will be a wonderful companion. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Alderheart is a male Domestic Shorthair/Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with children, other cats and even dogs with slow introductions. He loves everyone and is a big fan of snacks, belly rubs and snuggling.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Khora is a beautiful 4 year old female Calico. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Khora is a sweet, calm, quiet gal who would thrive in a home where she can decompress and settle in after the changes in her world. She loves attention and will be a wonderful companion.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation which left him very traumatized. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako.

Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious. Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.

Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is an 8 year old female Pit Bull terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and crate trained. Need a partner for running errands, Marta’s ready to ride. Loves the car, enjoys walks and is good with children and dog savvy cats but needs to be the ONLY dog in the home please.

Marta is just a very happy go lucky girl. She is a sweetheart looking for her forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Opie is a very sweet 9 year old male Rat Terrier mix. He is a delightful “senior”, fully vetted, neutered, chipped, and house trained. He is out of that puppy stage and is good with children and other dogs. This gentleman is very calm in the house and definitely loves his humans.

You can find Opie and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline is a female mixed breed. She has a very serious look on her face as she is looking for her forever people. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Caroline is a bit slow to warm up but once you have earned her trust she is your shadow and she loves her people hard. While it is policy for meet and greets with other furry residents, in this case she will need to be the Only pet in the home. Caroline loves treats and is easy to train.

Once she is shown her own “personal bathroom area outside “ she is great. Very quick study. Really just a sweetheart. Loves going on walks and just being with her people. Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Banjo is a one year old male Medium Hair Tabby. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Banjo is good with children and other cats too. He is looking for his forever family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Timone is a 6 month old mixed breed. Sadly he and his littermate were found abandoned in an empty home and it caused a rough start to their early lives. A good samaritan got them to the rescue and with time, love and patience they are healthy and thriving! Timone is the more cautious of the two, he takes a second to warm up but once he knows he is safe he is amazing. Fully vetted, neutered and working hard on house training.

He will need a home with adopters very patient in letting him adjust on his own time and help him become his best self. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup.

Timone’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/timone or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them @931-342-2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pumpkin is a lovely female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, not spayed yet, crate/house trained and needs a no cat home please. Pumpkin is selective with her dog buddies so a definite meet and greet is required. A fenced yard and toys will be great as well. If there are other pets it is policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size.

You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Beau is an 8 month old Petite Pittie. He is vetted, neutered and will receive his updated series of shots, is crate/ house trained and good with other dogs and kids. This sweet guy will be a delightful addition to a lucky family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!