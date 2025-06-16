Sango Gardens Antiques & More Celebrates Grand Opening with Chamber Ribbon Cutting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce recently gathered for a ribbon cutting and official opening of Sango Gardens Antiques & More, and dozens came out to support the new business that offers a curated collection of primitives, antique/vintage goods, home décor, and gifts.

Their story: At Sango Gardens Antiques & More …, we are passionate about antique furniture and décor. Our love for antique pieces began many years ago when we started collecting items for our own home. We soon found ourselves drawn to the history and craftsmanship behind each piece, and decided to turn our passion into a business.

“My husband and I have been collectors for a while,” Tracy Tucker said. “But we thought this would be a good idea, so here we are. I have 38 vendors in here right now, and 38 more on a waiting list.

“We have a produce vendor who brings in plants and vegetables, then outside, under the pergola in the garden area, we’ll do a pop-up flea market. We’ll be open year-round, seven days a week.”

