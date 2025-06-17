101st Airborne Division’s 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Transports Cutting-Edge Surveillance System to Strengthen Border

Fort Huachuca, AZ – Under the blazing Arizona sun, U.S. Soldiers from Charlie Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, recently completed a vital and logistically complex mission that directly supports national security along the U.S. southern border.

On June 9th, 2025, the unit successfully transported a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary), or GBOSS(E), to a remote location near Fort Huachuca.

This mission, conducted in support of Joint Task Force–Southern Border and under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, is part of a broad, multi-domain strategy to strengthen surveillance and operational capabilities at key border sectors. Soldiers from the 264th CSSB worked in tandem with the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, demonstrating the kind of inter-branch collaboration that defines today’s modern Army missions.

The GBOSS(E) is a sophisticated surveillance platform equipped with long-range electro-optical cameras and radar systems capable of providing persistent overwatch. It is a critical asset for the 89th Military Police Brigade, enabling real-time monitoring of vast and often difficult-to-access border regions. The system’s deployment helps identify illegal crossings, monitor suspicious activity, and support rapid response by law enforcement or military personnel.

Transporting the system to its destination was no small feat. The terrain around Fort Huachuca is rugged, and the location selected for the GBOSS(E) required careful logistical planning.

The 264th’s mission included securing the equipment, coordinating aviation lifts, and ensuring that every component arrived safely and on schedule. The teamwork between ground and air units ensured that the operation unfolded smoothly, showcasing the professionalism and efficiency of the 101st’s sustainment capabilities.

“This kind of mission is exactly what we train for,” said a senior NCO with Charlie Company. “We’re proud to support operations that directly impact national security, and this joint effort shows how adaptable and mission-ready our Soldiers are.”

As the Army continues to align with multi-domain operations, missions like these highlight the evolving role of sustainment units. No longer just moving supplies, these Soldiers are now pivotal players in strategic deployments that involve high-tech equipment and integrated defense operations.

With the GBOSS(E) now in place, Joint Task Force–Southern Border is better equipped to monitor and deter illegal activity in one of the most challenging environments in the country. For the Soldiers of the 264th CSSB, the successful mission stands as another example of how the 101st Airborne Division continues to adapt, support, and protect the nation—no matter the terrain or the task.