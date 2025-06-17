Clarksville Parks & Recreation’s Penny Greene Wins 2025 Clarksville Mayor’s Star Award

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville took time out on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, to honor some of its very best employees during the annual “Cause for Applause” awards luncheon held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The year’s top City employee award, the Mayor’s Star Award, was presented to Penny Greene, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks & Recreation.

She coordinates the weekly Mayor’s Summer Night Lights (SNL) events throughout the summer months, at different Parks & Rec sites throughout the City.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said her energetic and enthusiastic approach to her role has elevated SNL to new heights of popularity throughout Clarksville in the summer time.

“All of the award recipients illustrate and embody the highest form of exemplary service that we strive to provide to all of Clarksville, every single day,” Mayor Pitts said.

“Our 2025 Mayor’s Star Award recipient, Penny Greene, has enthusiastically taken our signature summer time event, the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights,” and transformed it into an event that many residents excitedly anticipate every year,” he said.

Greene said she is “incredibly humbled, and touched to be selected as the recipient of the 2025 Mayor’s Star Award.

“The Mayor always says that we have the right people in the right place, and today showed me that I am doing what I am meant to do for our City. This was not only a personal win for me, but also for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, because I couldn’t do what I do without the support of leadership, as well as all the divisions, especially Recreation and Maintenance.

“Any day you can make a difference in the lives of those around you is a good day! Thank you so much.” Greene said.

Awards for City employees are given annually in two categories: “Shining Stars” and “Rising Stars”.

