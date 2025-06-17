Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Runaway Teen Dorian McMiller

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Dorian McMiller. He was last seen on June 12th, 2025, at his residence on Friar Drive.

His father reported that he spoke with Dorian on the phone on Sunday, June 14th, but Dorian refused to reveal his location. Dorian is 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status, or contact Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.