78.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Help Locating Runaway Teen Dorian McMiller
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Runaway Teen Dorian McMiller

News Staff
By News Staff
Dorian McMiller
Dorian McMiller

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Dorian McMiller. He was last seen on June 12th, 2025, at his residence on Friar Drive.

His father reported that he spoke with Dorian on the phone on Sunday, June 14th, but Dorian refused to reveal his location. Dorian is 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status, or contact Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.

Previous article
101st Airborne Division’s 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Transports Cutting-Edge Surveillance System to Strengthen Border
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information