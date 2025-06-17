Nashville Sounds Start Series Strong with Explosive Offense, Shut Out Iowa Cubs 9-0

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds began their six-game series against the Iowa Cubs with a 9-0 shutout win on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Seven of the nine runs were courtesy of home runs, including a grand slam by Andrew Vaughn in his first game since being traded to the Brewers organization.

Following a near half-hour delay to start the game after some rain, Tobias Myers worked a 1-2-3 top of the first inning. It was one of two three-up, three-down innings Myers had on the night. He went 6.0 IP for the third straight game and spun his second quality start in his last three outings.

He allowed four hits – thee of them to Owen Caissie, the no. 2-rated prospect in the Cubs’ system. Myers also had four walks and worked around a pair of walks over his six scoreless frames.

Garrett Mitchell led off his first rehab appearance with the Sounds with a single before moving into scoring position on a wild pitch. Jeferson Quero plated him for the first run of the game with a broken-bat RBI single and Bobby Dalbec made it 3-0 with his fourth home run in his last four games just two batters later.

Nashville had their second home run of the game when Oliver Dunn hit a solo home run in the second inning for his lone hit of the game. After being held scoreless over the next four trips to the plate, Nashville broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the seventh highlighted by the two-out grand slam for Vaughn to make it 9-0.

Elvin Rodriguez covered two innings in relief of Myers and allowed a hit with a couple of strikeouts. Jesus Liranzo pitched the top of the ninth and pitched around a leadoff single for Caissie and a two-out walk to leave both runners stranded and preserve the 11th shutout of the year for Nashville.

The Sounds and I-Cubs will resume their series on Wednesday night. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.99 ERA) is scheduled to start for Nashville while RHP Will Sanders (2-0, 4.68 ERA) will take the ball for the I-Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.