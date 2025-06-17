Roxy Regional Theatre Closes Season 42 with “Always… Patsy Cline”, June 20th-29th

Clarksville, TN – The wait is nearly over for our final show of Season 42 (and the final show in our current space)! Always… Patsy Cline, the beloved musical tribute to one of country music’s most vibrant voices, opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, June 20th, at 7:00pm.

Complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, Always… Patsy Cline is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her tragic passing in a plane crash at the age of 30 during the height of her career.

Allison Ann Kelly returns to the Roxy to take the stage in tribute to the country music legend! Since making her Roxy debut in 2016 as Heather in Green Day’s American Idiot, Allison has been a frequent collaborator, most recently as music director for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. No stranger to the classic country music genre, Allison has performed as June Carter in Ring of Fire and in Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America, and she tours nationally with Darlin’ Companion: Johnny and June Carter Cash and with the shows she created: Americana Women: Celebrating the Icons of Country and Folk, Americana Christmas and Because You’re Mine: Johnny, June, and Love Songs of Country Music.

The role of Louise is played by local attorney Stacy Turner, who has been involved in numerous productions since the Roxy opened its doors in 1983, notably Cry-Baby, All Shook Up, Smokey Joe’s Café, On the Town, Barnum, Showboat, I Remember Mama, Funny Girl, Damn Yankees, Chess, Cabaret and, most recently, as Ouiser in 2023’s production of Steel Magnolias (following performances as M’Lynn in the 2017 production and Shelby in the 1990 original).

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Thad Wallus and sound design by Sid McCarty, the show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

Featuring over 25 unforgettable hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and more, Always… Patsy Cline includes a live band featuring Arielle Chambers on piano, Brady Adams on guitar, James Masanotti on fiddle, Jacob Markus on steel guitar, Thad Wallus on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

Friday, June 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 21st at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 22nd at 2:00pm

Thursday, June 26th at 7:00pm

Friday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 28th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 28th at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 29th at 2:00pm

Always… Patsy Cline is produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers, Stacey Streetman, Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Bradley & Lisa Martin, and Mildred & Mable’s, with additional funding support provided by Dr. Emanuel J. Hnarakis, Mitchell & Shelia Ross, and Dave & Marianne Straka.

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, this production is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline, with all rights reserved. Musical clearances have been secured and are used by permission.

Any taping, filming, recording or broadcast of this play (musical or otherwise) is strictly prohibited. Allison Ann Kelly is appearing through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. APSU Students (with current ID) can receive Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.