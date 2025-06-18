Austin Peay State University Receives New Agriculture Endowment from Dewald and Volpe Family

Clarksville, TN – Joan Dewald and her sister, Jennette Volpe, recently made a generous donation to create the Volpe/Dewald Agriculture Fund of Excellence Endowment on behalf of Jennette and her husband, Angelo Volpe. This fund will support the Department of Agriculture at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

“This is an ideal investment for Jennette and Angelo, as they had devoted so much of their life to education,” Joan Dewald said.

The Volpes came to Tennessee when Angelo was named president of Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville. The following year, Joan and Dr. Ernest Dewald arrived in Clarksville to fulfill Ernest’s military assignment as director of a dental residency program at Fort Campbell. Angelo Volpe passed away in 2022.

“We are proud to support Austin Peay with an investment in the agriculture program. It is rewarding to know that our contribution will provide essential resources and training for Austin Peay students in this area,” Ernest Dewald said.

This is one of many funds and efforts at APSU benefiting from the generosity of Dr. Ernest and Joan Dewald, who have also supported initiatives like the Farm Expansion Fund and the Reagan Giving Circle, as well as other scholarships. Additionally, they are active members of the President’s Giving Tower and the Monocle Society.

“We are grateful for this commitment from the Dewalds and Jennette Volpe,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Their support will provide opportunity for innovation and growth within the agriculture department and serve as a lasting legacy for both the Dewalds and the Volpes. We further thank the Dewalds for all the ways they foster growth and excellence in our students and helping to create the Govs For Life Experience.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.