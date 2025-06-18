Clarksville Gas Prices Rank Third Lowest in Tennessee for Another Week

Tennessee’s average shows signs of an increase

Nashville, TN – As we enter the third Monday of the month, Tennessee’s average gas price stands at $2.70 per gallon. While the average has dipped slightly since last Monday, it has risen by two cents since yesterday.

Despite the recent fluctuation, drivers are still paying about 30 cents less per gallon than they were at this time last year.

“Oil prices rose last week due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, U.S. gas prices are expected to rise this week. The extent of the increase is uncertain, but drivers could begin seeing gas prices move higher on Monday.”

National Gas Prices

The national average is $3.14, which is two cents higher than last week, a nickel less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than a year ago. State prices range from $2.66 in Louisiana to $4.65 in California.

National Oil Market Dynamics

The U.S. price for crude oil rose 13% last week. Friday’s closing price of $72.98 per barrel was $8.40/b more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement since February 11, 2025.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.76), Johnson City ($2.75) and Memphis ($2.74)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.62), Chattanooga ($2.63) and Clarksville ($2.64)

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.70 $2.68 $2.70 $2.71 $3.03 Chattanooga $2.63 $2.59 $2.62 $2.64 $2.97 Knoxville $2.66 $2.66 $2.65 $2.71 $2.99 Memphis $2.74 $2.73 $2.72 $2.75 $3.03 Nashville $2.76 $2.70 $2.74 $2.75 $3.11 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.