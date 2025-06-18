86.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Clarksville Gas Prices Rank Third Lowest in Tennessee for Another Week

Prices Face Upward Pressure From the Israel-Iran Conflict

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee’s average shows signs of an increase

AAANashville, TN – As we enter the third Monday of the month, Tennessee’s average gas price stands at $2.70 per gallon. While the average has dipped slightly since last Monday, it has risen by two cents since yesterday.

Despite the recent fluctuation, drivers are still paying about 30 cents less per gallon than they were at this time last year.

“Oil prices rose last week due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, U.S. gas prices are expected to rise this week. The extent of the increase is uncertain, but drivers could begin seeing gas prices move higher on Monday.”

National Gas Prices

The national average is $3.14, which is two cents higher than last week, a nickel less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than a year ago. State prices range from $2.66 in Louisiana to $4.65 in California.

National Oil Market Dynamics

The U.S. price for crude oil rose 13% last week. Friday’s closing price of $72.98 per barrel was $8.40/b more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement since February 11, 2025.

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.76), Johnson City ($2.75) and Memphis ($2.74)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.62), Chattanooga ($2.63) and Clarksville ($2.64)

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.70 $2.68 $2.70 $2.71 $3.03
Chattanooga $2.63 $2.59 $2.62 $2.64 $2.97
Knoxville $2.66 $2.66 $2.65 $2.71 $2.99
Memphis $2.74 $2.73 $2.72 $2.75 $3.03
Nashville $2.76 $2.70 $2.74 $2.75 $3.11
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
