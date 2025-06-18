Father and Son Serve Together in 101st Airborne Division’s Bastogne Brigade

Fort Campbell, KY – It’s not every day you see a father and son not only wear the same uniform but serve side by side in the same brigade. The rare connection between Master Sgt. William Hinnah and Sgt. David Hinnah is rooted in boots, battle rhythm, and shared objective, rather than just genes.

MSG William Hinnah, a Unit Supply Specialist (92Y) and the Brigade S4 NCOIC, has built a solid career in the Army. His son, SGT David Hinnah, a Cannon Crewmember(13B), is now following in his footsteps, serving with him in the legendary 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“Growing up with my father in the Army was definitely different,” said David. “I didn’t have a ‘hometown.’ I’ve lived in six or seven states. Back then I didn’t understand it, but now that I’m in the Army too, I get it. I’m proud of how I was raised.”

David, like many military children, wasn’t sure if he’d join — but by high school, he knew it was the right decision.

“I used to think about it as a kid, but it really hit me in high school — this is something I want to commit to.” Mentioned David.

While MSG Hinnah encouraged higher education, he also recognized the value of military service and the life skills it offers.

“He came to me and his mom in his junior year, talking about taking a break from school” MSG Hinnah said. “I was pushing college, but I also told him that the military got these great benefits — not just while you’re in, but for building a solid foundation for adulthood.”

Their relationship, both familial and professional, now carries a unique weight. One important lesson David has carried with him into service is his father’s practical wisdom.

“He always said common sense is a superpower,” David laughed. “And he’s right — some people just don’t have it. It’s about adapting, overcoming, and improving. That stuck with me.”

Seeing his son succeed in uniform has given MSG Hinnah a great deal of pride.

“There’s too many proud moments to count,” he said. “From graduating AIT (Advanced Individual Training), going straight into Air Assault School, becoming the youngest gunner in his section, and just recently being honored at BLC(Basic Leader Course) — every moment has its own weight.”

As for David’s future? He’s keeping an open mind about a long-term career in the Army.

“I haven’t made a definite decision yet,” he said. “But I can see the possibility. I’m just moving forward, seeing what doors open.”

When asked what they’ll remember most about serving together in Bastogne, both men reflect on the experience with pride and gratitude.

“It’s an honorable moment,” MSG Hinnah said. “Not many can say they’ve served with their child in the same brigade, in the same grind. He feels what I feel — through the same pain, same triumphs.”

“For me,” added David, “it’s the morale events — like the division run — being there together, serving in the same organization for the same purpose. It pushes us, motivates us, and reminds us why we do what we do.”

The bond between MSG William Hinnah and SGT David Hinnah goes beyond family ties — it is forged through shared sacrifice, pride, and purpose. Their journey together in Bastogne is a unique example of service, legacy, and the unbroken power of uniform and blood.