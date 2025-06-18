Nashville Sounds go down 5-4 to Iowa Cubs at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Wednesday night game to the Iowa Cubs 5-4 in a game that saw a 53-minute rain delay entering the bottom of the sixth. Bobby Dalbec turned in his third straight multi-hit game and finished with three of the eight Sounds’ hits for the game and added another two RBI.

Dalbec gave the Sounds a 2-0 lead in the first with a RBI double to score Anthony Seigler who had the night’s first RBI on a productive fielder’s choice that kept him on the basepaths. After Iowa tied the game in the top of the third, back-to-back doubles from Dalbec and Andrew Vaughn quickly put Nashville back in front.

Garrett Stallings worked a season-high 4.2 IP but left the game after surrendering a two-out bunt single. Tyler Jay entered the game and issued one of six walks on the night for Sounds’ pitchers before a two-RBI double gave the I-Cubs their first lead of the night. They added another run in the top of the sixth off Vinny Nittoli before the rain sent the game into a rain delay entering the bottom of the inning.

The Sounds drew four straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh and made it 5-4. Consecutive strikeouts and a fly out ended the threat. Blake Holub, Sam McWilliams, and Bryan Hudson each had a scoreless inning of relief and kept the Sounds within striking distance. Despite getting the leadoff man aboard in both of the final innings, the Sounds were unable to push the potential tying run across the plate.

Even through two games, Nashville and Iowa will resume their series on Thursday night. Brewers’ no. 12-rated prospect Logan Henderson (7-1, 1.87 ERA) will enter the game riding a seven-game winning streak for the Sounds and 10 overall including wins in each of his first three Major League games earlier this season. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.