Is Your Pet Prepared for an Emergency? Make a Plan This June

Nashville, TN – During a disaster, you may only have minutes to act. Having a plan and supplies ready means you’re not scrambling when every second counts. Pets provide love, companionship, and emotional support, so return the favor by making sure they’re ready, too.

This June, take a few simple steps to protect your furry, feathered, or scaled family members. Share your plan with neighbors and friends, and encourage them to include their pets in their emergency preparedness, too.

5 Ways to Prepare Your Pets for Emergencies

1. Build a Pet Emergency Kit

Your kit should be ready to go, just like your own emergency kit. Include:

At least 3 days’ worth of food and water

Medications and medical records

Leash, collar, harness, and ID tags

Pet carrier or crate

Sanitation supplies (litter box, poop bags, cleaner)

Comfort items like blankets or toys

A recent photo of you and your pet (in case you are separated)

2. Make a Pet-Inclusive Evacuation Plan

Know which hotels, shelters, or friends will allow pets. Map out your evacuation route in advance and keep contact information for local vets and emergency clinics.

3. Keep Identification Updated

Microchip your pets and ensure ID tags have current contact information. In chaotic situations, this simple step can make all the difference in reuniting with a lost pet.

4. Stay Informed

Sign up for emergency alerts in your area and follow local emergency management and animal shelter pages on social media. They often post pet-specific evacuation instructions and shelter locations.

5. Practice Makes Purrrrfect

Practice loading your pet into their carrier or car so it’s not a stressful experience during a real emergency. If your pet is nervous, gradual desensitization can help reduce anxiety.

Your pets are family – prepare and protect them like it.