Is Your Pet Prepared for an Emergency? Make a Plan This June

By News Staff
Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – During a disaster, you may only have minutes to act. Having a plan and supplies ready means you’re not scrambling when every second counts. Pets provide love, companionship, and emotional support, so return the favor by making sure they’re ready, too.

This June, take a few simple steps to protect your furry, feathered, or scaled family members. Share your plan with neighbors and friends, and encourage them to include their pets in their emergency preparedness, too.

5 Ways to Prepare Your Pets for Emergencies

1. Build a Pet Emergency Kit 
Your kit should be ready to go, just like your own emergency kit. Include:

  • At least 3 days’ worth of food and water
  • Medications and medical records
  • Leash, collar, harness, and ID tags
  • Pet carrier or crate
  • Sanitation supplies (litter box, poop bags, cleaner)
  • Comfort items like blankets or toys
  • A recent photo of you and your pet (in case you are separated)

2. Make a Pet-Inclusive Evacuation Plan 
Know which hotels, shelters, or friends will allow pets. Map out your evacuation route in advance and keep contact information for local vets and emergency clinics.

3. Keep Identification Updated 
Microchip your pets and ensure ID tags have current contact information. In chaotic situations, this simple step can make all the difference in reuniting with a lost pet.

4. Stay Informed 
Sign up for emergency alerts in your area and follow local emergency management and animal shelter pages on social media. They often post pet-specific evacuation instructions and shelter locations.

5. Practice Makes Purrrrfect 
Practice loading your pet into their carrier or car so it’s not a stressful experience during a real emergency. If your pet is nervous, gradual desensitization can help reduce anxiety.

Your pets are family – prepare and protect them like it.  

