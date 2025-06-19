Jay Ammo: The Songwriter, the Musician and the Voice

Written by James Cargill

Clarksville, TN – If you haven’t heard of Jay Ammo don’t feel bad. I mean, I’m probably not going to ask if you’ve been living under a rock. Probably. He was featured as one of the contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” this season. This is a huge deal in the world of music anywhere, let alone in Clarksville, Tennessee.

But you know what, Jay is not resting on his laurels by any means. He’s onto the next thing and the next and the one after that. “The Voice” will be on his resume, but not his legacy. He’s got so much still to do!

Jay did move here permanently from his home in Guyana South America (after serving in the US Army) to be near Nashville, where he could put his music and talent out there. He discovered early on that Clarksville has its own flourishing music scene, and Jay is making the most of it.

Along with his musical liaison, Jun Espinosa, he’s been doing a podcast (Anything and Everything Podcast) and hosting songwriters nights at Revel House as well as playing Nashville shows, street corner gigs, and just about anywhere that allows for live entertainment.

Jay will also be playing at Tour De Ville during the Revel House portion, featuring a full band of local talent, which includes Jun, Jacob Marcus, Zach Pine, Jeff Rose, Richard Page and Lee Martin.

Let’s talk about Jay Ammo the songwriter. If you hit the streaming sites, Spotify, Youtube, Prime, all those, you will find a ton of songs written and performed by him. You’ll experience some gorgeous tunes.

You will probably be surprised by how prolific Jay is as a songwriter in addition to the quality of his writing and the emotion his voice carries. This guy is the real deal. He’s the perfect example of just how versatile and skillful this music scene is and what it has to offer.

Playing wherever and whenever he can is a way of life for Jay. He knows how to put himself out there and lives by the mantra, “Show up for your talent like you would want your talent to show up for you.” He puts in the hard work, his God given talent does the rest!