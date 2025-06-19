Nashville Kats Return to Clarksville for Electrifying Playoff Showdown at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The roar is back and louder than ever—the Nashville Kats are storming into Clarksville for a high-stakes Playoff Showdown that promises to shake the turf and fire up the fans! On Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, the Kats will face off against the Southwest Kansas Storm at F&M Bank Arena, and the entire region is gearing up for a day packed with adrenaline, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

After an explosive regular season and a thrilling run to the playoffs, the Kats are bringing their signature brand of fast-paced, high-impact arena football back to Clarksville, and the atmosphere is already electric. For fans, families, and football lovers of all ages, this is more than just a game—it’s an experience.

A Full Day of Family Fun and Football Fandom

Festivities kick off well before the opening whistle, with the arena transforming into a hub of excitement and community pride. Outside the venue, fans can enjoy pre-game tailgating, interactive games, food trucks, live DJ music, face painting, and photo ops with the Kats’ mascot and cheerleaders. It’s the kind of celebration that brings out the best of Clarksville—neighbors coming together, kids soaking up the fun, and families making memories.

Once inside, F&M Bank Arena will pulse with energy, as the lights go down and the crowd comes alive. The Kats, known for their gritty determination and electrifying plays, are ready to deliver a high-octane performance as they battle the Storm for a chance to advance further in the playoffs. With every snap, tackle, and touchdown, fans will be on their feet.

Newcomers Welcome—No Experience Needed!

Whether you’re a die-hard arena football veteran or a first-time fan, this event is designed to welcome everyone. The Nashville Kats have worked hard to build a team and fan base that reflects the heart of Middle Tennessee—bold, passionate, and proud. Friendly stadium staff and easy-to-follow gameplay explanations ensure that newcomers won’t miss a beat.

Be Part of Something Special

“The energy in Clarksville is always incredible,” said a Kats team spokesperson. “We’ve got one goal on Sunday—win this game and bring the fans a night to remember. But what makes it even more special is the community. Clarksville always shows up and shows out.”

Tickets are still available, but they’re going fast as football fever grips the region. Whether you’re coming for the game, the fun, or just to be part of something exciting and unifying, Sunday’s showdown is not to be missed.

Final Whistle

As the Nashville Kats prepare to clash with the Southwest Kansas Storm, the message is clear: Clarksville is the place to be this Sunday. With top-tier arena football, community celebration, and family-friendly fun, F&M Bank Arena is about to host one of the biggest sports events of the summer. Grab your gear, bring your crew, and get ready to cheer—because when the Kats take the field, the real action begins!

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.