Nashville Sounds Limited to One Run in Defeat to Iowa Cubs

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their second game in a row to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Logan Henderson suffered his first loss since March, and Jorge Alfaro collected two of the five Sounds in his first action of the series.

Henderson found himself in an early hole with the I-Cubs taking the lead on pair of solo home runs in the top of the first inning. The Brewers’ no. 12-rated prospect battled through plenty of traffic on the bases to help strand two in the second inning and another two in the third despite Iowa building a 3-0 lead through three.

Henderson worked a clean fourth and then ran into some more trouble in his fifth and final inning. After back-to-back hits and a 4-0 Iowa lead, the right-hander got two quick outs before handing the ball to Josh Maciejewski to get out of the inning.

Nashville’s lone hit through four innings was Alfaro’s two-out triple in the second. He singled in the fifth to give himself a multi-hit day. Andrew Vaughn led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple of his own and would later score on a RBI single by Bobby Dalbec for the Sounds’ only run. Oliver Dunn collected the fifth hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth ahead of a double play and a 1-2-3 end to game.

Craig Yoho worked two hitless, scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts and Joel Payamps ended the night on the mound with a scoreless ninth while working around a hit.

The Nashville Sounds will look to get the series back to even on Friday night. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 5.46 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.