101st Airborne Soldiers Connect with Families at Todd County ‘Touch-a-Truck’ Hero Event

Todd County, KY – The rumble of engines and the buzz of excitement filled the air on Saturday, June 7th, 2025, as Todd County hosted its annual “Touch-a-Truck” Community Heroes event, a high-energy day dedicated to bringing families face-to-face with the real-life heroes who serve their nation and communities.

Among the stars of the day were the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, who rolled into town with their trademark professionalism—and a few tons of steel.

Held under sunny skies and filled with the laughter of children and the curiosity of adults, the event transformed a local field into a hands-on exhibit of the powerful and purposeful vehicles used by America’s military. Kids climbed into armored Humvees and cargo trucks while parents chatted with Soldiers about their roles in national defense and life in the military. Soldiers shared stories of training, travel, and teamwork, offering an up-close look at what it means to be part of the Screaming Eagles of Fort Campbell.

The highlight for many was the chance to meet a U.S. Army Soldier who patiently answered questions, posed for pictures, and gave children the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of a military vehicle. “You could see their eyes light up,” one parent said. “For a kid, getting to touch and explore a real Army truck is like stepping into an action movie—and the Soldiers make it even more special with how welcoming and friendly they are.”

Beyond the military presence, the event featured fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances, and construction equipment, giving families a well-rounded view of the heroes who keep Todd County safe and running. The day wasn’t just about machines—it was about connections. Soldiers and emergency personnel emphasized service, sacrifice, and the strength of community.

“This is more than just showing off equipment,” said one 101st Airborne Soldier. “It’s about building trust and showing people that we’re not just Soldiers—we’re their neighbors, their friends, and part of their lives.”

Organizers hailed the event as a huge success, noting the turnout exceeded expectations and the feedback from families was overwhelmingly positive. For many young attendees, it may have even sparked dreams of future service.

As the sun began to set and engines powered down, one thing was clear: in Todd County, community pride and patriotic spirit are alive and thriving—thanks in large part to the brave men and women in uniform who are always ready to serve, both abroad and at home.