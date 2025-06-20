Clarksville’s Customs House Museum July 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in July at the Museum include Annual Staff Art Exhibition, Taking the Stage: Clarksville’s Amanda Leigh, Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection, Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950, Flying High 2025: Pop the Bubbly.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection

Through July 13th | Museum Lobby

Narrative Moments: Photography from the Collection features a selection of fine art photography from the Customs House Museum’s Collection, including works by local artists as well as country music performer, Marty Stuart. Themes range from moody landscapes to still-life compositions.

Annual Staff Art Exhibition

July 16th – October 22nd | Museum Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented museum employees.

Asia Mathis: Magnolia

Through July 20th | Jostens Gallery

Asia Mathis is a nationally exhibited artist working in Nashville. She earned a B.F.A. in ceramics and painting from MTSU and has taught workshops at Buchanan Arts and at Centennial Arts Center in Nashville. Asia’s work was featured in the “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibition at the Tennessee State Museum and the Customs House Museum.

Taking the Stage: Clarksville’s Amanda Leigh

Through July 23rd | Harvill Gallery

Clarksville’s best-known drag performer, Amanda Leigh, spent over forty years on the stages of neighborhood clubs. This exhibit showcases some of their performance outfits from that time.

Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection

July 26th – January 2nd | Harvill Gallery

An exhibition of vintage musical instruments along with a look at the Clarksville music scene of the past.

Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions

Through July 27th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The Crafting Blackness series of exhibitions began with the 100-year history of Black craft artists in Tennessee, 1920-2022, which is a research project by BIPOC art historian and curator Karlota Contreras-Koterbay. The exhibition covers a century of craftmaking history by African Americans in the state of Tennessee. Each exhibition is curated to highlight the artisans of that area within the statewide show.

Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective

Through July 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Contemporary Collective is an established group of Nashville-area abstract artists who have been working together since 2012. Their paintings are not representations of what they see but rather living descriptions of what they feel.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The?Women in Sports?exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the US population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period.

Included in the exhibit is a film about farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Museum Events

July Art Walk

July 10th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for July’s Art Walk at the Customs House Museum, where you can enjoy free admission from 5:00pm–8:00pm. During this special evening, don’t miss Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions—a powerful panel discussion and live dance performance held in collaboration with the Crafting Blackness Initiative.



From 5:00pm to 6:30pm, hear from a dynamic group of Black artists as they share their experiences and creative practices, followed by an energetic courtyard performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Giovanni Rodriguez & Friends from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.

Red Cross Blood Drive

July 18th | 11:00am – 3:00pm | Appointment Only

Join us (By Appointment Only) at the museum where we will be partnering with the local Red Cross chapter by hosting a blood drive. This is free and open to the public. All you have to do is call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment. Save lives by giving blood!

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Flying High 2025: Pop the Bubbly

August 9th | 5:00pm – 10:00pm | Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, & Hotel

Member Tickets: $150.00 | Non-Member Tickets: $175.00

Join us in Popping the Bubbly at Flying High 2025, the Customs House Museum’s biggest fundraiser, held at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel. Enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring a live and silent auction, cocktails, a plated dinner, live music by Band’DLux and much more. Don’t miss out on this milestone event filled with elegance, excitement, and entertainment! Celebrate with us and support the museum’s future!

Get your tickets today at customshousemuseum.org

The Museum Marksman Challenge

September 12th | 8:00am – 2:00pm | Individual Shooter: $125.00 | Marksman Team: $500.00 (4 Shooters) | Corporate Team: $650.00 (16 Teams)

Join us for another exciting day of competition and camaraderie at the second annual Museum Marksman Challenge, a fall fundraiser. Come shoot for the cause at Cross Creek Clays where there will be prizes, games, and an award ceremony! Shooters may bring their own gun and ammo or rent from Cross Creek Clays. Don’t miss out on this thrilling event! Registration opens July 7th at customshousemuseum.org.

For more information, visit customshousemuseum.org/marksmanchallenge or contact Channing Grimes at channing@customshousemuseum.org

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft: Fireworks!

July 3rd | 10:30am | Family Art Studio | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Celebrate Independence Day with us during this patriotic edition of Storytime & Craft! We’ll read The Night Before the Fourth of July by Natasha Wing and Fireworks by Matthew Burgess, two fun and festive tales that capture the excitement of the holiday. After the story, get creative with a stenciled fireworks art activity—a colorful way to ring in the Fourth!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at 3:00

An Angry Mob and a Hollow Tree: A look at Clarksville’s unexpected railroad history with Todd DeFeo, noted speaker and author on railroad history

July 6th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Clarksville has a deep railroad history but despite the history, the city has had a love-hate relationship with the railroad. Author and train historian Todd DeFoe will discuss Clarksville’s railroad history including the first railroad, which was derided as “beginning in the woods and ending in a hollow tree.” DeFoe’s presentations include rare and well-researched anecdotes to bring the stories of those impacted by railroads to life. This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

July 1st | 10:00am – 4:30pm | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org??

Storytime & Craft: Gnome Adventures

July 17th | 10:30am | Museum Auditorium

All ages, with adult | Free; museum admission not included

Join us for a joyful garden-themed Storytime & Craft! We’ll read How to Grow Happiness by Kelly DiPucchio and A Gnome Story by Michelle Schlicher—two heartwarming tales about kindness, community, and a little bit of magic. After the stories, let your imagination bloom as you create your very own pop-up gnome garden to take home!



*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Blue Star Museum

Through September 1st | FREE museum admission??

We’re proud to participate in Blue Star Museums! All active-duty military personnel and their families receive FREE admission to the Customs House Museum—plus access to 2,000+ art, science, and history museums, zoos, and nature centers across the country. Learn more at www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums .

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

July 20th | 2:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we’re excited to once again welcome Sarah Spillers for our Sunday Studio class, a creative workshop series for adults. This month, celebrate the summer season by painting vibrant sunflower suncatchers! The workshop is free and includes all materials.

Reserve your spot today at customshousemuseum.org.

Family Art Saturday: Underwater Shark Painting

July 26th |10:00am – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Dive into creativity during July’s Family Art Saturday! This month, we’re making Underwater Shark Paintings using a fun paint scraping technique. Create colorful ocean scenes and bring your own fearsome (or friendly!) shark to life. All supplies are provided—just bring your imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

The circus has arrived in town! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes, and an engaging circus display. Interact with this tiny world by activating carnival rides and flying elephants. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned to discover what’s coming next!

The Museum Store

Anti Boredom Month – 15% off all kid toys, 20% for members!

Bring joy and excitement to your little ones with our fantastic selection of toys. From educational games to fun playsets, there’s something for every child to enjoy.

Offer expires July 31st, 2024. No other discounts apply.

Museum Closures

The museum will be closed on Friday, July 4th for the Fourth of July holiday.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org