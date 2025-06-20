TDOT to Begin I-40 Traffic Shift Near Nashville Airport Tonight

Nashville, TN – Tonight, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will begin shifting traffic on Interstate 40 in Davidson County onto its final alignment. This will result in temporary lane and ramp closures near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

To account for the large number of travelers expected on Sunday morning, crews will now begin work on eastbound lanes first.

Beginning Friday, June 20th, at 8:00pm until Saturday, June 21st, at 10:00am, crews with MasTec Civil will conduct alternating, triple-lane closures on I-40 eastbound to shift traffic onto its final alignment from just before Exit 216A to the Elm Hill Pike bridge.

The same closure will take place on I-40 westbound beginning Saturday, June 21st, at 8:00am until Sunday, June 22nd, at 10:00am. Some eastbound lanes will also be blocked starting at 8:00pm on Saturday for necessary texture coating, with that closure lifting at 4:00am.

Although the shift will occur during off-peak hours, heavy traffic is anticipated, and motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time. TDOT is coordinating with BNA® to keep passengers traveling to and from the airport up to date. In addition to our communication efforts on SmartWay.tn.gov, please enroll in BNA’s text alerts to stay informed.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.