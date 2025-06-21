Altra Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Promote Financial Literacy

Onalaska, WI – The Altra Foundation has awarded two high school students with $5,000 Financial Education scholarships for 2025.

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in the communities they serve. The Foundation’s definition of financial wellness is having the skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, invest, and maintain good credit.

Through the Banzai Financial Literacy platform, the Altra Foundation administered three modules focused on various financial topics. The modules immerse students into a game-like atmosphere to provide real-world scenarios, such as saving for college, unexpected obstacles, becoming a savvy consumer, introduction to banking, and more!

Banzai allows students to make choices in a safe environment, and learn from potential pitfalls built into the program. The scholarship was made available to high school students in grades 9-12, ages 13+. Once applicants completed the modules, they were encouraged to complete the scholarship, answering questions about their experience and how the program changed their perspective on finances and will help them in the future. Applicants did not need to be a member of Altra Federal Credit Union.

Scholarships were awarded to two winners this year; Sophia H. and Santi T. of Wisconsin, each receiving a $5,000 scholarship after they complete High School.

A check presentation was held for the award recipients at Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center on Wednesday, June 11th. “It’s never to early to start learning about finances and the role they will play in your life.

The Banzai platform is a great way to be exposed to real-world situations without having the real-world consequences. We’re love that we can offer this unique experience to teens and provide a financial relief for them when they enter college,” says Danielle Anderson, Altra Foundation Scholarship Coordinator.

Since the inception of the scholarship in 2020, the Altra Foundation has awarded 9 scholarships for a total of $50,000.

To learn more or donate to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org

About Altra Foundation

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in communities we serve. The Altra Foundation’s definition of financial wellness is having the knowledge and skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, save, invest, and maintain good credit.

It’s important to remember that it’s never too late to learn how to handle your finances. If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org

About Banzai

Banzai! is a national financial literacy program, available online. It immerses teens in a game-like atmosphere to teach how to save, manage, and spend money wisely.

This program can help parents create opportunities for meaningful conversations that instill healthy attitudes towards finances at any age.

Middle and High School Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit altra.teachbanzai.com or by calling 888-8-BANZAI.

Banzai! also offers an online curriculum for teachers to provide their students. Through the Altra Foundation, the Banzai curriculum has been made available for free to

middle and high school classrooms in the communities they serve. Teachers that utilize the program can monitor students’ progress through each of the modules.