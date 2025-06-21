APSU’s Niesha Campbell Chosen for Prestigious NCAA Pathway Program

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Deputy Director of Athletics, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Woman Administrator Niesha Campbell has been named one of 22 administrators across all levels of the NCAA for the 2025-26 Pathway Program.

The Pathway Program is a yearlong initiative designed to prepare senior-level athletics administrators for their next career step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners. It also is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in Divisions I, II or III.

During the year, the participants will be paired with and have regularly scheduled meetings with a campus or conference mentor. The mentors include directors of athletics, conference commissioners and school presidents, along with others in leadership roles.

The program is structured to help cement their leadership purpose and enhance their skills in areas that focus on strategic planning; fundraising; message articulation; diversity, equity and inclusion; organizational leadership; hiring processes; and engagement with search firms. The 2025-26 cohort will meet June 22nd-27th for a weeklong education session in Indianapolis. Participants will return in the fall for more programming and to observe their divisions’ respective governance meetings.

The program will conclude in the summer of 2026 at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics conference in Las Vegas.

“The Pathway Program remains a proven cornerstone of leadership development in college athletics,” said DeeDee Merritt, NCAA managing director of leadership development. “It equips senior-level administrators with the tools, insights and network to take the next step in their careers. We look forward to another year of growth and impact with the 2025–26 cohort.”

The Pathway Program was created in 1997 and has produced more than 300 program alumni, with nearly 30% of the graduates moving on to become athletics directors or conference commissioners. Additionally, more than 70% of the program alumni have received some level of promotion in relation to their title or job responsibilities.

Campbell joined Austin Peay State University’s athletics department in June 2022 and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer in addition to her continuing role as the APSU department’s Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator in August 2023. She oversees all Austin Peay athletics operations, including external communications and student-athlete welfare.