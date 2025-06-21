Clarksville Approved for FEMA Disaster Aid Following April Flooding

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and two members of the Clarksville City Council whose respective wards have been particularly hard-hit by flooding over the past year, announced Friday they are pleased to learn that Clarksville is included in a Federal Disaster Assistance declaration.

“On Thursday evening, June 19th, 2025, I received confirmation through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) that our City has been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance (IA) Disaster Relief funding to help with recovery efforts, after severe flooding experienced in some of our neighborhoods that resulted from heavy rains in April 2025,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I wish to take this opportunity to publicly thank all individuals at the Federal and State levels, who have been instrumental in helping our City procure these very desperately-needed Disaster Relief funds,” he said.

Mayor Pitts said he also sincerely appreciates the efforts of several individuals representing the City of Clarksville, and local non-profits.

“These are some of the individuals who have tirelessly supported our persistent work at the local level to demonstrate to our Federal and State leadership of the vital importance of providing these funds:

Ward 2 City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin

Ward 12 City Councilman Keri Lovato

Lauren Winters, City Grants Director

Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

David Smith, Director of the Clarksville Street Department

Sonny Emmert, Assistant Director of the Clarksville Street Department

Justin Crosby, Director of Clarksville Building & Codes

Lori Shinton, Executive Director of the local United Way

“We want all Clarksville residents – and especially those who have been directly affected by flooding in this unusual year of weather extremes and excessive rainfall – to know that we stand with them until every single one of them has received the help they need,” Mayor Pitts said. “We hope that today’s announcement serves as further proof of that commitment.

“We are continuing to work hard on both short-term, and long-term solutions for flood relief and mitigation,” he said.

In reaction to Friday’s announcement, Councilman McLaughlin said, “We are grateful to Governor Lee, President Donald J. Trump, and FEMA for recognizing the serious impact April’s flooding had on families across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“This recognition would not have been possible without the hard work and coordination of our City of Clarksville Department Leaders. Some homeowners in our city have suffered substantial flood damage to their homes three times between May 2024 and April 2025. The approval of this Individual Assistance will bring much-needed relief to our residents as they continue to recover and rebuild.

“This support is a critical step forward, and we strongly encourage those affected to apply for assistance as soon as possible,” Councilman McLaughlin said.

Councilman Lovato conveyed her appreciation as well:

“I’m grateful to President Trump for approving the Disaster Declaration for Clarksville and the severe weather we experienced on April 2, 2025. This storm took a heavy toll on our families — damaging homes, displacing loved ones, and shaking our sense of security.

“This support will go a long way in helping our neighbors recover and rebuild. Thank you for standing with us during this time of need,” Councilman Lovato said.

The next steps in the process of providing Federal Disaster Relief will be established and coordinated by FEMA, and the City of Clarksville will share that information as soon as it is received.

For all of the latest details that have been provided by TEMA and State Officials about the new FEMA declaration, visit this link