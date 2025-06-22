Marsha Blackburn Report: Republicans Will Not Stop Fighting For Transparency

Washington, D.C. – In recent weeks, new reports have confirmed what the American people already witnessed for four years: Joe Biden was in serious cognitive decline while in office and failed to fulfill his duties as President of the United States.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about how the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s mental decline endangered America and undermined the Constitution. For years, my Republican colleagues and I warned that then-President Biden was unfit to serve in the most demanding and powerful position in the world.

That is why the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the Biden coverup and heard from constitutional scholars who outlined the legal implications of having a president who was absent from his job. This is just the first step in uncovering the truth. Republicans will not stop fighting for transparency and to ensure that this never happens again.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I spoke with Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey about the alarming increase in threats against ICE agents, and how my Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act would protect law enforcement officers from being targeted by criminal gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. We also discussed my work with the White House to expedite deportations of criminal illegal aliens through my REMOVE Act. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’

While artificial intelligence has opened the door to countless innovations, it has also exposed our creative community to detrimental online harms. Earlier this week, I also teamed up with Senator Maria Cantwell and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti for a bipartisan discussion about the importance of keeping laws like the ELVIS Act in Tennessee on the books to shield citizens and creators from the harmful impacts of artificial intelligence. We are fighting to ensure states like Tennessee can continue to protect themselves, their voices, and their livelihoods without interference from Washington.

This week, I hosted a tele-town hall with Tennesseans from Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, and Rhea counties. We discussed President Trump’s countless accomplishments so far during his second term, the importance of extending the Trump tax cuts to prevent the largest tax hike in history, and legislation I’ve introduced to support the President’s America First agenda. It’s always great to speak with fellow Tennesseans about the issues that matter most to them.

This week, I chaired a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing to hold the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accountable following the organization’s refusal to investigate Chinese swimmers testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs before the Tokyo Olympics. I asked former Olympic swimmer Katie McLaughlin about the bombshell reporting that revealed top Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned drug and then went on to win Olympic Gold medals ahead of American athletes. I also spoke with Travis Tygart, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, on why it is completely implausible that Chinese Olympic swimmers were unwittingly contaminated. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Americans have been forced to foot the bill for exorbitant salaries and elaborate work places at NPR and PBS while these biased public media outlets regularly speak against our nation’s sovereignty and values. Last week, I introduced the Free Americans from Ideological Reporting (FAIR) Act to stop taxpayer dollars from being sent to NPR and PBS to ensure taxpayers are not forced to subsidize left-wing ideology. Read more here.

While President Trump is making America safe again by getting criminal illegal aliens off our streets, Democrats are trying to obstruct his mandate from the American people. While Democrats side with criminals, President Trump and Republicans are doing what it takes to restore law and order, deport criminals, and Make America Safe Again. Read more in my weekly column here.