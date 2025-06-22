89.5 F
May Unemployment Data Shows Tennessee Holding Firm at 3.5%

Statewide Rate Remains Below National Rate

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – Tennessee’s unemployment rate held steady last month at 3.5% and continues to track well below the national rate, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May was unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, it was 3.2%.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains below the U.S. rate, which was 4.2% in May. One year ago, the U.S. rate was 4%.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 16,900 nonfarm jobs. The biggest increases were in the Leisure and Hospitality, Government, and Education and Health Services sectors.

Between April and May, total nonfarm employment decreased by 1,800 jobs, with the largest declines in the Professional and Business Services sector, followed by the Financial Activities sector and the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector.

Whether you’re a recent college graduate looking for a job or an older adult wanting to update your work skills, American Job Centers (AJCs) are available across the state to help meet your employment needs.

AJCs give Tennesseans the right tools to succeed. Career specialists work one-on-one with job seekers to help them find employment, training for new career opportunities, and programs that can help remove any barriers that are preventing them from advancing in the workforce.

All these services and more are available at no cost to Tennesseans.

Find the AJC that is closest to you with our searchable map, which lists the address, phone number, and services offered at each AJC.

2025 Tennessee Unemployment Rates 

  • January: 3.7%
  • February: 3.7%
  • March: 3.6%
  • April: 3.5%
  • May: 3.5% 
