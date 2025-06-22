May Unemployment Data Shows Tennessee Holding Firm at 3.5%

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s unemployment rate held steady last month at 3.5% and continues to track well below the national rate, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May was unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, it was 3.2%.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate remains below the U.S. rate, which was 4.2% in May. One year ago, the U.S. rate was 4%.

Over the past year, Tennessee employers added 16,900 nonfarm jobs. The biggest increases were in the Leisure and Hospitality, Government, and Education and Health Services sectors.

Between April and May, total nonfarm employment decreased by 1,800 jobs, with the largest declines in the Professional and Business Services sector, followed by the Financial Activities sector and the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector.

2025 Tennessee Unemployment Rates