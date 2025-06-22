Oak Grove Racing & Gaming Hosts $150K Showdowns as Women Layer, Woman of Passion Eye Series Sweeps in Kentucky Sire Stakes Finals

Oak Grove, KY – Women Layer and Woman of Passion look to complete sweeps of their respective Kentucky Sire Stakes series for 4-year-olds on Tuesday (June 24th) at Oak Grove Racing & Gaming, where they will head to post as odds-on morning line choices in their respective $150,000 championship events.

Women Layer, a perfect six-for-six this season, is the 2-5 early choice in the 4-year-old male pace, which attracted a field of six and is carded as Race 2 on Tuesday’s 15-race program. The Sweet Lou-Loreenas Ruffian gelding won the spring series championship in 1:49.2 and has since reeled off three more open-length wins in preliminary action.

Todd McCarthy will once again handle the driving duties of the career earner of $561,079, who leaves from post 2, for trainer Virgil Morgan Jr. Among the five looking to upend Women Layer are Lou Hill (Dexter Dunn, post 3), who finished second to Women Layer both in the spring series championship and the most recent preliminary leg, and Better Is Nice (Andy McCarthy, post 6), who was second to Women Layer in the first two preliminary rounds of the current series.

Woman Of Passion also seeks a series sweep, but will have to overcome the outermost post eight in the 4-year-old mare trot, carded as Tuesday’s eighth race. The daughter of Walner-Womans Will was narrowly defeated by Spy Coast in her first start of the season, but has since won five races in a row, including a 5-1/4-length decision in the spring series final and matching 1:52.4 miles in her two most recent preliminaries. Todd McCarthy drives the Carter Pinske trainee, who has been installed as the 4-5 morning line favorite and who has banked $489,499 in her career to date.

Tuesday’s card also features the $150,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes finals for 4-year-old pacing mares and 4-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Bath Bomb (Andy McCarthy, post 5) starts as the 4-5 morning line favorite in the final for pacing mares, carded as Race 3, while seeking back-to-back wins in series finals; she won the $100,000 final back on May 11 at Oak Grove with a 1:49.4 effort. Per Engblom trains the Lather Up-Sangaal mare for owner Morrison Racing Stables.

In the final for 4-year-old trotting colts and geldings, scheduled as Race 6, Ways N Means (Andy McCarthy, post 1) will also look to snag back-to-back wins in series finals, himself a winner in the $100,000 final with a 1:53.4 effort. Paula Wellwood trains the slight morning-line choice at 5-2 for owners Dreamville Stable and Harbor Racing Stable LLC.

Oak Grove features stakes-heavy cards on both Monday (June 23rd) and Tuesday, as the first round of the Kentucky Sire Stakes for 2- and 3-year-olds also commences with over $1 million in purses on offer across the two days. First post both days has been shifted forward to 9:00am CT in anticipation of extreme heat blanketing southern Kentucky. A third program for the week has been carded on Wednesday (June 25th) to accommodate overnight horses; post time for that day’s first race is 1:25pm CT.

Oak Grove Racing Gaming & Hotel is located at 777 Winners Way in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

About Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove, Kentucky, is a thrilling destination where non-stop entertainment meets Southern hospitality. Located conveniently off I-24 at Exit 86 and just minutes from Fort Campbell, the venue boasts over 1,200 cutting-edge gaming machines, a vibrant Race & Sports Book, and year-round simulcast wagering. During live racing season, guests can experience the excitement of harness racing from the grandstand or the comfort of the VIP section. Whether you’re placing a bet or simply soaking in the energy, Oak Grove offers a high-octane atmosphere perfect for any night out.

The on-site hotel features 128 modern, soundproof rooms, designed with comfort in mind—think plush beds, 50″ HD TVs, free Wi-Fi, and sleek, contemporary decor. Guests can indulge in upscale dining at Garrison Oak Steakhouse, grab bold flavors at the Lucky Lime Tex-Mex, or start the day with a coffee from O’Dark Thirty Café. For cocktails and casual bites, the Peek-A-Boo Lounge is a perfect stop between games or before a concert at the outdoor Moonshine Amphitheater. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, RV park, and spaces for meetings or private events, making Oak Grove ideal for both relaxation and celebration.

Whether you’re in town for live racing, a weekend escape, or a major event, Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel delivers a dynamic experience for every guest. Learn more or plan your visit at www.oakgrovegaming.com.